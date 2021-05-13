Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,397.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Shares of BA stock opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.91. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

