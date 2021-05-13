Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22.69 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $113.93 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.