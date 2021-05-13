Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $36.31 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,388 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $36,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

