Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $40.70 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,683 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Avalara worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

