Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

