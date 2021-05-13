Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,634 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.