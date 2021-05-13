Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 6.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.74. 269,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,615,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $235,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 30,088 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $10,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 140,953 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.