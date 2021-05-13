Nimiq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $72.18 million and $1.39 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.69 or 0.07427183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.16 or 0.02455268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00626645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00170681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00811862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.02 or 0.00623935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.04 or 0.00593499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,418,516,078 coins and its circulating supply is 7,757,016,078 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.