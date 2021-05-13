NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.
Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,048,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,278,328. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
