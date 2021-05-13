NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,048,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,278,328. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

