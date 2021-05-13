Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Critical Review

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nippon Paint and Nitto Denko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $6.35 billion 0.79 $337.80 million $1.05 14.86 Nitto Denko $6.82 billion 1.67 $433.83 million $1.39 27.29

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint. Nippon Paint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nitto Denko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nitto Denko shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 4.71% 5.36% 2.46% Nitto Denko N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Paint and Nitto Denko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Nitto Denko 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Nippon Paint pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.2%. Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nippon Paint pays out 419.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nitto Denko pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Nippon Paint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. It has a research and development agreement with CAGE Bio Inc. for a transdermal formulation of undisclosed molecules. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

