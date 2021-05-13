NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.53 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $18.53 million and $105,794.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,163.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.56 or 0.07727833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.66 or 0.02519080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00635035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00178451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00812471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00637016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00599266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,095,714 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

