Nokia’s (NOK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE NOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,713,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,768,547. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.