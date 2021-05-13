Non-Fungible Yearn Reaches Market Cap of $17.29 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $245.60 or 0.00495688 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $17.29 million and $352,889.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00087742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01060887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,404 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

