Northcoast Research Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

