Northcoast Research Weighs in on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $15,484,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

