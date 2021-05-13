Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $4,279,714.88 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 572,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northern Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

