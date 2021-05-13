Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.05

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 2910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $871.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

