Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

