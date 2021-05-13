Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.30.

NPI traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$38.03. 1,045,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,652. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$29.45 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.91.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

