NOV (NYSE:NOV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,234. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 178,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.