Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments makes up 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.20% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $107,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NVMI stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.94. 1,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,779. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

