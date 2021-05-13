NOW Token (NOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $20,041.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOW Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00624980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00081722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.86 or 0.01089235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.01192595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,114,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

