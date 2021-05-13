Nuggets 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,583.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $9,583.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 44% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.