NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. NULS has a total market cap of $93.36 million and $82.25 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

