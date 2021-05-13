Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $57.45

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $283.31 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.45 or 0.00114786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00088033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.19 or 0.01063301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00111015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,338 coins and its circulating supply is 4,931,352 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

