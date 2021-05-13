Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 770.25 ($10.06).

LON MSLH traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 736 ($9.62). The company had a trading volume of 151,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,927. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 599.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 713.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 706.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Insiders have purchased 64 shares of company stock worth $45,150 in the last three months.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

