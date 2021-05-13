Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Shares of LON:PHP traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149.90 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21.

In related news, insider Richard Howell acquired 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

