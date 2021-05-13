NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

