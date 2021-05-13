Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 45.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

