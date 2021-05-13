NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 5,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,380. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

