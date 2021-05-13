nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce sales of $535.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NVT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

