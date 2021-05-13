NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $893.70 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $893.70 million and approximately $116,936.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $139.20 or 0.00283549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,923,018 coins and its circulating supply is 6,420,061 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

