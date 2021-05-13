NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.32. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,455 shares of company stock worth $10,006,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

