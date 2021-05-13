Nyerium (NYEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $47,706.76

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $47,706.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.