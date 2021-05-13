nYFI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 257.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $116.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 318.9% against the dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00088360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01060906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060577 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

