Nyzo (NYZO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $466,181.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $466,181.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00608711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00236719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.53 or 0.01082489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.49 or 0.01205674 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.