OAX Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. OAX has a total market cap of $22.73 million and $472,903.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00088113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.72 or 0.01068545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00111594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061099 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

