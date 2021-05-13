Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.51 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $46.51 million and $1.67 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

