OctoFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.33 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $41.80 or 0.00088353 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00085289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.01027632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

