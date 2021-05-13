Ocugen’s (OCGN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

OCGN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 601,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,418,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

