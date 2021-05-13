ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $6,015.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.62 or 1.00328846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00219619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

