Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,477,000 after buying an additional 484,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,207,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

