Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.14

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.14 and traded as high as $35.99. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 14,017 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $262.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.