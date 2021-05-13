OKB Market Cap Achieves $2.06 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $1.95 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $34.37 or 0.00068665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00088033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.19 or 0.01063301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00111015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

