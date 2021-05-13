Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

