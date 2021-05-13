Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

