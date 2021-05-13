Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $23.29. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 17,487 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.
About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
