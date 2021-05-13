Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $23.29. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 17,487 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

