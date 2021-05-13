Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,223. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.