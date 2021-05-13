Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.