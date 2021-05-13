OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.49

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 34422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,406,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

